Rs5.5 Crore Starting Bid for Markhor Hunt as GB announces 2026 Auction

GILGIT – The wildlife auction in Gilgit-Baltistan is set to put hefty price tag on one of region’s most prized animals. Under 2026-27 Trophy Hunting Programme, a single Astor markhor hunting permit will start at Rs5.5 crore, while permits for blue sheep and Himalayan ibex will also go under the hammer.

According to the Parks and Wildlife Department, the upcoming auction will offer permits for three Astor markhors, 14 blue sheep and 100 Himalayan ibex, allowing successful bidders to hunt specified animals under the trophy hunting programme.

Astor markhor, one of the region’s most prized wild species, commands the highest base price at $200,000 per permit. Meanwhile, the starting price for a blue sheep hunting permit is $25,000, while a Himalayan ibex permit will begin at $11,000.

The department said the export quota for Astor markhor trophies had originally included four permits. However, one permit from the previous hunting season has already received an extension, leaving only three fresh permits available for auction during the 2026-27 season.

The auction for the three Astor markhor permits is expected to be announced in September, potentially putting the rare mountain species at the centre of international trophy-hunting interest.