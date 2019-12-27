Pak Navy successfully demonstrates firing of different missiles in Arabian Sea, Makran Coast
KARACHI - Pakistan Navy has successfully demonstrated the firing of different missiles in the north Arabian Sea and at Makran Coast.
Pakistan Navy's warships and airplanes fired anti-ship missiles at sea level.
The Fast Attack Craft fired missile from the sea to surface level while the missile was also fired from the underwater conventional submarine to the ground.
Meanwhile, air-defence missiles were also fired from Makran Coast. The different fired missiles accurately hit their targets.
Naval Chief Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi witnessed firing of different missiles. He expressed satisfaction over operational preparedness of Pakistan Navy.
The Naval Chief said Pakistan Navy is fully capable to give a befitting response to any aggression, the Radio Pakistan reported.
According to the spokesperson of Pakistan Navy, these successful test-fires of different missiles is a proof of Pakistan Navy's operational preparedness.
