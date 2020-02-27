Fawad Chaudhry reveals date for Ramazan 2020
Web Desk
11:51 AM | 27 Feb, 2020
Fawad Chaudhry reveals date for Ramazan 2020
Share

ISLAMABAD - Federal Minister for Science and Technology, Fawad Chaudhry has announced the expected date for holy month of Ramzan 2020.

Fawad in twitter said that the moon of the holy month will be sighted in the country on April 24, 2020, adding that first Ramazan will be on April 25, 2020.

He further said that Ruet-e-Hilal Committee had given wrong dates of Zilqad and Rajab. The committee will give briefing about it to the parliamentary committee of religious affairs on March 05, 2020.

He stated that Eid and other Islamic festivities should be a symbol of unity rather division. 

More From This Category
Coronavirus: Pakistan's Aviation division ...
11:36 PM | 27 Feb, 2020
Pakistan, Qatar agree to further enhance economic ...
11:19 PM | 27 Feb, 2020
Pink Floyd: PM Imran tweets Roger Waters’ video ...
11:10 PM | 27 Feb, 2020
IMF, Pakistan reach Staff-Level Agreement for ...
09:03 PM | 27 Feb, 2020
PM Imran returns home after day-long visit to ...
08:36 PM | 27 Feb, 2020
Any misadventure by enemy to be defeated like ...
06:57 PM | 27 Feb, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
'Just call me Harry', requests former British prince
05:01 PM | 27 Feb, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr