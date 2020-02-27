Fawad Chaudhry reveals date for Ramazan 2020

ISLAMABAD - Federal Minister for Science and Technology, Fawad Chaudhry has announced the expected date for holy month of Ramzan 2020.

Fawad in twitter said that the moon of the holy month will be sighted in the country on April 24, 2020, adding that first Ramazan will be on April 25, 2020.

He further said that Ruet-e-Hilal Committee had given wrong dates of Zilqad and Rajab. The committee will give briefing about it to the parliamentary committee of religious affairs on March 05, 2020.

He stated that Eid and other Islamic festivities should be a symbol of unity rather division.