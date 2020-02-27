Fawad Chaudhry reveals date for Ramazan 2020
Share
ISLAMABAD - Federal Minister for Science and Technology, Fawad Chaudhry has announced the expected date for holy month of Ramzan 2020.
Fawad in twitter said that the moon of the holy month will be sighted in the country on April 24, 2020, adding that first Ramazan will be on April 25, 2020.
He further said that Ruet-e-Hilal Committee had given wrong dates of Zilqad and Rajab. The committee will give briefing about it to the parliamentary committee of religious affairs on March 05, 2020.
He stated that Eid and other Islamic festivities should be a symbol of unity rather division.
انشااللہ رمضان المبارک کا چاند 24 اپریل کو پورے ملک میں دیکھا جا سکے گا اور25 اپریل کوپہلاروزہ ہو گا،روئت ھلال کمیٹی نے ذیعقداور رجب دونوں کی غلط تاریخ دیں 5 مارچ کو پارلیمان کی مذہبی امور کی کمیٹیوں کو بریفنگ دیں گے کہ عید اور اسلامی تہوار تقسیم نہیں اتحاد کا باعث بننے چاہئیں۔— Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) February 27, 2020
- Masoumeh Ebtekar: Iran's vice president infected by coronavirus11:54 PM | 27 Feb, 2020
- Hadi Khosrowshahi: Iran's ex-ambassador to Vatican dies of coronavirus11:47 PM | 27 Feb, 2020
- Coronavirus: Pakistan's Aviation division establishes emergency ...11:36 PM | 27 Feb, 2020
- Pakistan, Qatar agree to further enhance economic cooperation11:19 PM | 27 Feb, 2020
- Pink Floyd: PM Imran tweets Roger Waters’ video criticising ...11:10 PM | 27 Feb, 2020
- TikTok is cancer, says Feroze Khan03:05 PM | 27 Feb, 2020
- Celebrities speak out against the brutal treatment of Muslims in Delhi02:41 PM | 27 Feb, 2020
- ‘Ehd-e-Wafa’ makers planning to air finale in cinemas02:15 PM | 27 Feb, 2020
- Top 10 most searched people of 2019 in Pakistan06:52 PM | 12 Feb, 2020
- Top five impressive benefits of Orange juice07:14 PM | 6 Feb, 2020
- 8 Reasons to buy HONOR 8 Series04:49 PM | 23 Oct, 2019
- Meet members of Pakistan’s first-ever National Youth Council05:05 PM | 1 Jul, 2019