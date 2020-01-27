ATC grants bail to accused in Judge video leak scandal case
05:23 PM | 27 Jan, 2020
Share
ISLAMABAD – An Anti Terrorism Court (ATC) here on Monday approved the post arrest bail application of an alleged accused Hamza Arif Butt in Accountability Court judge Arshad Malik video leak scandal case.
The bail was granted by the ATC judge Raja Jawad Abbas Hassan against the surety bonds of worth Rs 0.3 million.
The accused Hamza Arif Butt was nephew of Nasir Butt, the main accused in the case.
He was arrested by the FIA and was in Adiala jail.
- ATC acquits 40 accused in Youhanabad lynching cases09:09 PM | 29 Jan, 2020
- Zameen.com ready to hold Karachi Expo on February 1 and 208:18 PM | 29 Jan, 2020
- Ufone felicitates KPC’s new leadership08:12 PM | 29 Jan, 2020
- 'Anti-state' Facebook posts: Lahore journalist's bail plea rejected07:54 PM | 29 Jan, 2020
- Trump’s Mideast plan: Pakistan wants Jerusalem as capital of ...07:09 PM | 29 Jan, 2020
Saba Qamar to play opposite Syed Jibran in her next movie
03:19 PM | 29 Jan, 2020
- Priyanka Chopra in final talks to join The Matrix 403:19 PM | 29 Jan, 2020
- Humayun Saeed thanks fans for showering love on MPTH's team02:49 PM | 29 Jan, 2020
- Shah Rukh Khan's Pakistani cousin passes away in Peshawar02:15 PM | 29 Jan, 2020
- OGRA recommends hike in petroleum prices for January 202006:54 PM | 30 Dec, 2019
- Pakistan asks UNMOGIP to brief UNSC on Kashmir situation07:21 PM | 29 Dec, 2019
- 2020 will be year of development, prosperity: Firdous04:01 PM | 28 Dec, 2019
- Zameen.com launches new Plot Finder tool to facilitate online plot ...07:25 PM | 22 Nov, 2019