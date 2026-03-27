Govt Employees to Work From Home Every Friday under new energy saving plan

PESHAWAR – Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Local Government Department announced that all employees will observe 100% work from home every Friday under the provincial government’s fuel conservation and governance improvement plan.

An official notification from Local Government Department stated that all staff, including employees of field formations and related offices, will perform their duties online from home rather than reporting to offices every Friday.

The policy has been initially rolled out for two months, with the possibility of extension depending on the situation. The provincial government has made this decision with the goal of saving fuel and reducing administrative expenses.

The notification also directs that all officers and staff strictly adhere to the instructions to ensure that office operations continue smoothly without any disruption.

This initiative shows provincial government’s push toward energy efficiency, cost reduction, and modernized office practices.