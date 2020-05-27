Probe demanded into killing of CSP officer Zubaidullah
ISLAMABAD – A forum comprising former federal secretaries of information and broadcasting has urged the government to investigate the killing of a senior officer of the Information Group Zubaidullah Khan in North Waziristan.
The call was made during an emergency meeting the forum with Khawja Ijaz Sarwar in the chair. A resolution was passed condemning the terrorist attack and called for arresting the assailants.
The resolution also called on the government for appointment of a senior police official to investigate and apprehend those responsible in this dastardly act.
Paying tributes to the services rendered by martyred ZubaidUllah Khan the meeting termed it as a great loss to the Information Group.
The participants thanked the Minister for Information and Broadcasting Mr Shibli Faraz for taking personal interest in pursuing the matter
Expressing solidarity with the family of Shaheed Zubaiidullah Khan the participants assured the bereaved family of all possible assistance and co-operation in this hour of trial.
Those who attended the meeting include Khawja Ejaz Sarwar,Mr Anwar Mahmood,Mr Salim Gul,Mr Ashfaq Gondal,Mr Mansoor Suhail,Chaudhry Rashid Ahmad ,Mr Imran Gardezi,Mr Mohammad Azam,Ms Saba Mohsin and Mr Shafqat Jalil.
