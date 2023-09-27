Gen Asim reiterates Pakistan Army's commitment to peace and stability in KP

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), General Asim Munir, said on Wednesday the Pakistan Army would continue to work for peace and stability in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and a “secure environment for economic development”.

The COAS was speaking at the provincial apex committee meeting in Peshawar where he was briefed about the overall security situation in the province, including initiatives taken by the government against smuggling, hoarding and drug trafficking.

According to a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the participants in the meeting affirmed that state institutions and people were united for the protection of life and property of citizens. The participants paid a rich tribute to the martyrs and their families.

“We have to synergise our efforts for the peace and prosperity of our beloved country,” the ISPR statement quoted the army chief as saying. He said the Pakistan Army would continue to play its role in ensuring peace and stability in KP to provide a secure environment for economic development.

Gen Asim's remarks come on the heels of an increase in terror attacks in KP. On September 6, four security personnel were martyred and at least 16 militants were killed in an operation to repulse militants from the Chitral district.

The pre-dawn attack had targeted check posts in Astui Pass and Jinjiret Koh situated in the south of Lower Chitral, bordering the Afghan province of Nuristan.

Earlier, Gen Asim had an interactive session with the women of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during the “KPK Women Symposium 2023”.

In his address to the symposium, the COAS emphasised the constructive and pivotal role women have played in Pakistan’s historical development. He said that women’s contribution to the progress and advancement of Pakistan was of utmost significance.

The army chief acknowledged that the women of KP faced many challenges due to the enduring battle against terrorism. He praised them for their resilience, dedication and courage in the face of adversity.