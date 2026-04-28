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Babar Azam becomes first player to hit 500 runs in four PSL seasons

By Web Desk
11:31 pm | Apr 28, 2026
Babar Azam Century Powers Peshawar Zalmi To Third Highest Total In Psl History

KARACHI – Peshawar Zalmi captain Babar Azam has achieved another remarkable milestone in the Pakistan Super League.

Babar completed 500 runs in PSL 2026, reaching the landmark during the qualifier match against Islamabad United.

With this feat, Babar Azam has become the first player in PSL history to score 500 runs in a season on four separate occasions.

He previously crossed the 500-run mark in 2024, 2023, and 2021, making 2026 his fourth such season.

Mohammad Rizwan has reached the 500-run milestone three times, while Fakhar Zaman and Kusal Mendis have each achieved it once.

 

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