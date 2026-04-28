Cement prices drop across Pakistan – Check latest rates

ISLAMABAD – Retail cement prices saw a modest drop across Pakistan during the week ending April 23, according to figures released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics.

In northern regions, the average price per bag fell to Rs1,535, down 0.84% from Rs1,548 recorded the previous week. Southern cities also experienced a slight decrease, with the average price declining to Rs1,542 per bag from Rs1,544.

City-specific data highlighted variations in pricing: Islamabad recorded Rs1,541 per bag, Rawalpindi Rs1,522, Gujranwala and Sialkot Rs1,550, Lahore Rs1,582, Faisalabad Rs1,510, Sargodha Rs1,542, Multan Rs1,536, Bahawalpur Rs1,583, Peshawar Rs1,516, and Bannu Rs1,450.

In southern urban centers, Karachi saw prices at Rs1,461, Hyderabad Rs1,520, Sukkur Rs1,600, Larkana Rs1,513, Quetta Rs1,490, and Khuzdar Rs1,667 per bag.

The data reflects a minor easing in cement costs after previous weeks of stability, offering some relief to construction stakeholders and consumers.