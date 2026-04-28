Pm Shehbaz To Visit China In May To Strengthen Bilateral Ties

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has decided to visit China in May, a move expected to further accelerate high-level bilateral engagement between Pakistan and China.

During the visit, discussions will focus on bilateral relations and economic cooperation, while progress on China–Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) projects will remain a key part of the agenda.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is also expected to hold important meetings with Chinese leadership and brief them on the situation in the Middle East crisis.

Regional and global issues will also be reviewed, including discussions on the US-Iran situation. The visit is likely to pave the way for progress on new investments and agreements.

Cooperation in industry, agriculture, and the development of special economic zones will also be discussed during the trip.

Additionally, both sides will consult on boosting bilateral trade and accelerating the pace of CPEC projects. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has already begun preparations for the schedule of the visit.