Pakistan Navy & Royal Navy conducted Naval Exercise White Star 2020
ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Navy and Royal Navy UK, conducted bilateral Naval exercise WHITE STAR 2020 in North Arabian Sea and Passage Exercise in the Gulf of Aden.
In exercise WHITE STAR 2020 at North Arabian sea, Pakistan Navy Ships ZULFIQUAR and DEHSHAT, PN Aviation fixed and rotary aircraft and PAF JF-17 fighter participated with Royal Navy Ship HMS ARGYLL. In Passage exercise at the Gulf of Aden, Pakistan Navy Ship SAIF and Royal Navy Ship HMS ARGYLL participated while the ships were deployed for Maritime Security Operations.
The main objective of naval exercises between PN and RN was to further enhance collaboration through mutual exchange of experience and improve interoperability between the two navies. The exercises covered a range of naval operations encompassing anti-surface & anti-air warfare, manoeuvring and communication exercises to provide optimum training.
These exercises are a testimony of PN’s resolve to contribute towards regional peace and stability. The exercises will further strengthen bilateral cooperation and ties between the navies of Pakistan and the United Kingdom.
