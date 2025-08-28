Charles Goodman takes charge as US Consul General in Karachi

LAHORE – Charles Goodman has formally taken charge as new Consul General at the United States Consulate in Karachi. A senior career diplomat in the US Foreign Service, Goodman brings with him extensive diplomatic and administrative experience.

Before his new posting in Pakistan, Goodman served as Management Counselor at the US Mission in New Zealand. His previous assignments include key roles in Latvia, Georgia, Pakistan, and Argentina.

In a statement, US Consulate in Karachi highlighted that Goodman’s diverse background and leadership expertise will help strengthen U.S.-Pakistan relations, particularly in areas of economic growth, trade collaboration, and people-to-people ties.

Consulate added that Goodman will play a vital role in advancing relations with the people of Sindh and Balochistan, focusing on building stronger partnerships through cooperation and engagement.

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah also meets with newly appointed US Consul General, Mr. Charles Goodman, at the CM House on Thursday.