PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar, Aamir Dogar step down from NA Committees

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Barrister Gohar stepped down from four standing committees of National Assembly, including Law and Justice, Human Rights, Information Technology, and House Business Advisory.

His resignation was submitted to NA Speaker Ayaz Sadiq’s office. The move comes after PTI lawmakers started resigning from committee memberships and chairmanships on the instructions of party founder Imran Khan.

According to PTI Chief Whip Aamir Dogar, several members have already sent in their resignations to the NA Secretariat, with more expected tomorrow.

The decision was finalized during a late-night meeting of PTI’s political committee. PTI lawmaker Sanaullah Mastikhel confirmed party had also quit Public Accounts Committee, adding that political matters would now be handled by the political committee.

Imran Khan’s party announced boycott of by-elections in constituencies where members were disqualified in May 9 cases, but clarified it would field a candidate in the seat left vacant after the death of senior leader Mian Azhar.

PTI also voiced concern over daily Toshakhana trial hearings being held in Adiala Jail, warning they undermine fundamental rights and fair justice.