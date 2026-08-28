BankIslami Launches Shariah-Compliant Agri Vehicle Finance to Strengthen Pakistan’s Agricultural Supply Chain

KARACHI – BankIslami, one of Pakistan’s fastest-growing Islamic banks, has announced the launch of a Riba-free Agri Vehicle Financing solution. The offering is designed to promote the country’s agriculture sector and equip farmers and agri-based businesses with affordable transportation to strengthen the supply chain and enable industry growth.

This facility aims to empower the country’s agricultural ecosystem and provide access to affordable vehicles for the distribution of essential commodities, supporting sustainable growth and employment opportunities across the sector.

The financing is available for tenures extending up to 8 years, designed to match seasonal cash flows and business requirements, and is offered nationwide across BankIslami’s branch network. The facility is accessible to individual farmers, agricultural commodity and input transporters, commercial service providers, and agricultural processors.

The launch reaffirms the Bank’s commitment to eliminate Riba from key economic sectors and expand its presence across rural Pakistan. The Bank continues to strengthen its portfolio of Shariah-compliant financial services in line with its mission of Saving Humanity from Riba.