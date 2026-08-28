BOP Yet Again Delivers Record First-Half 2026 Results: Highest-ever Operating Profitability and Interim Dividend of 16%

LAHORE – The Bank of Punjab (BOP) today announced its unaudited financial results for the half-year ended June 30, 2026. Reviewed and approved by the Bank’s Board of Directors, the results reflect sustained business momentum, disciplined operational execution, and healthy core earnings growth, further strengthening the Bank’s position in Pakistan’s financial sector.

In recognition of the Bank’s strong financial performance and continued commitment to delivering value to shareholders, the Board of Directors has also declared the highest-ever interim cash dividend of 16% in line with industry dividend payout ratios. The enhanced dividend reflects continued confidence in the Bank’s earnings trajectory and reinforces its commitment to creating sustainable value for shareholders.

1st Half 2026 Highlights at a Glance

Financial Performance (YoY Growth) Net Interest Income : Rs. 46.1 billion (↑ 29%) Non-Markup Income : Rs. 11.9 billion (↑ 61%) Operating Profit : Rs. 22.5 billion (↑ 67%) Profit Before Tax : Rs. 20.5 billion (↑ 35%) Profit After Tax : Rs. 9.5 billion (↑ 40%)

Exceptional Operating Performance & Earnings Growth

The Bank delivered a robust performance in the first half of 2026, underscored by 67% YoY growth in Operating Profit (before provisions & gains) to Rs. 22.5 billion. The Bank’s Net Interest Income improved to Rs. 46.1 billion with a 29% YoY growth, while Non-Markup Income (excluding gains) registered a hefty growth of 61%, reaching Rs. 11.9 billion. This remarkable trajectory was driven by proactive asset-liability management, accelerated fee-based income generation, and the successful diversification of revenue streams.

Through vigilant and disciplined cost management, coupled with improved operational efficiency, the Bank achieved 35% YoY growth in Profit Before Tax, reaching Rs. 20.5 billion, while Profit After Tax surged to Rs. 9.5 billion, up 40% YoY. Sustained expense discipline and resource optimisation further strengthened the Bank’s cost efficiency. As a result, the Bank’s Cost-to-Income Ratio continued its declining trend and improved by 2.40 percentage points over the first half of 2025.

Improved Funding Profile and Strong Advances Momentum

During the first half of 2026, the Bank maintained a sound and well-balanced financial position, with total assets of Rs. 2,504 billion. The Bank’s funding profile strengthened as total deposits increased to Rs. 2,154 billion, driven by 20% YoY growth in current deposits, while average current deposits recorded an impressive 26% YoY increase. The Bank continued to support economic activity through disciplined lending, with gross advances rising by 28% to Rs. 996 billion, including financing for priority sectors of the economy.

Regulatory Compliance

The Bank maintained a strong capital position, with its Capital Adequacy Ratio (CAR) at 13.69% and leverage ratio at 3.65%, both comfortably above the regulatory requirements prescribed by the State Bank of Pakistan. The Bank also remained fully compliant with provisioning requirements under IFRS 9, reinforcing the strength, resilience, and soundness of its balance sheet.

Landmark Strategic Developments During 2026

PACRA Upgrades BOP to Highest AAA Rating: In a major institutional milestone, the Pakistan Credit Rating Agency (PACRA) upgraded the Bank’s long-term entity rating to the highest possible tier of AAA, with a Stable Outlook. This upgrade reflects BOP’s strengthened financial profile, elevated market standing, and unwavering commitment to rigorous risk management and governance frameworks.

In a major institutional milestone, the Pakistan Credit Rating Agency (PACRA) upgraded the Bank’s long-term entity rating to the highest possible tier of AAA, with a Stable Outlook. This upgrade reflects BOP’s strengthened financial profile, elevated market standing, and unwavering commitment to rigorous risk management and governance frameworks. Bahrain Overseas Wholesale Banking Unit: Advancing its international footprint, BOP received in-principle approval from the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) to establish an Overseas Wholesale Banking Unit in the Kingdom of Bahrain. This strategic expansion will enable the Bank to capitalise on lucrative cross-border banking opportunities, enhance regional connectivity, and cultivate vital institutional relationships across the Middle East.

Advancing its international footprint, BOP received in-principle approval from the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) to establish an Overseas Wholesale Banking Unit in the Kingdom of Bahrain. This strategic expansion will enable the Bank to capitalise on lucrative cross-border banking opportunities, enhance regional connectivity, and cultivate vital institutional relationships across the Middle East. Proposed PKR 30 Billion Equity Subscription: Highlighting strong sponsor support, the Board of Directors has proposed the issuance of ordinary shares to the Government of Punjab for up to PKR 30 billion. Subject to requisite shareholder and regulatory approvals, this substantial capital injection will be executed in two tranches i.e. up to PKR 20 billion by December 31, 2026, and the remaining balance by June 30, 2027. This pivotal initiative will significantly augment the Bank’s capacity for accelerated balance sheet expansion and strategic flexibility.

Highlighting strong sponsor support, the Board of Directors has proposed the issuance of ordinary shares to the Government of Punjab for up to PKR 30 billion. Subject to requisite shareholder and regulatory approvals, this substantial capital injection will be executed in two tranches i.e. up to PKR 20 billion by December 31, 2026, and the remaining balance by June 30, 2027. This pivotal initiative will significantly augment the Bank’s capacity for accelerated balance sheet expansion and strategic flexibility. Pakistan Banking Awards 2026 – Recognition of Sustained Leadership: At the Pakistan Banking Awards 2026, BOP won three awards: Best Bank for Agriculture Inclusion, Best SME Bank, and Best Bank for Women’s Inclusion. The Agriculture and Women’s Inclusion awards mark a three-year hat-trick, while the SME award is BOP’s fourth in the last five years. BOP is the only bank to win three awards for two consecutive years, and the only bank ever to achieve this unique vertical and horizontal hat-trick, reaffirming its sustained leadership in Pakistan’s priority sectors.

Strategic Market Position & Outlook

Serving as a trusted and integral financial partner to the Government of Punjab, BOP continues to play a catalytic role in facilitating public welfare programs, priority sector financing, and broader socio-economic development initiatives. Supported by a solid capital base, a newly upgraded AAA credit standing, and a relentless focus on digital transformation, the Bank is exceptionally well-positioned to sustain its accelerated growth momentum throughout the remainder of 2026. Management remains resolutely committed to delivering sustainable, long-term shareholder value while championing financial inclusion and expanding access to modern, customer-centric banking services nationwide.