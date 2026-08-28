Pakistan edge South Africa in shootout to finish 11th at Hockey World Cup

Pakistan secured an exciting 4-3 win over South Africa in a penalty shootout on Friday to claim 11th place at the FIH Hockey World Cup 2026 at Wagener Stadium.

The result gave Pakistan their best World Cup finish in two decades. They had finished 12th in 2010 and 2018, while missing the 2014 and 2023 tournaments. Their highest-ever finish was sixth in 2006.

South Africa made a strong start, taking the lead through Trevor de Lora in the eighth minute before Dayaan Cassiem doubled the advantage early in the second quarter.

Pakistan responded quickly, with Afraz and Mohammad Ammad scoring to level the contest before halftime. Rana Waheed Ashraf then put Pakistan ahead early in the third quarter, but Mustaphaa Cassiem restored parity in the 40th minute.

South Africa regained the lead in the final quarter when Mustaphaa converted a penalty corner in the 55th minute. Pakistan refused to give up, with Muhammad Hammaduddin scoring in the closing minute to force a shootout.

Both sides converted their opening two attempts. South Africa then missed two successive shots, allowing Hannan Shahid to put Pakistan ahead.

After further exchanges from the spot kept the contest level, former captain Ammad Butt stepped up for the decisive attempt and calmly converted to seal Pakistan’s victory and 11th place.