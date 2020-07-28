PIA cabin crew to undergo mandatory breath analyzer check
PIA cabin crew to undergo mandatory breath analyzer check
ISLAMABAD - Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has made it compulsory to check of its cabin crew on 100 percent flights through breath analyzer.

According to the notification, the Medical Devision has advised to ensure breath test, which will be carried out at cabin crew briefing rooms by flight surgeon, medical officer of ground staff supervised by the flight surgeon.

 

All operating cabin crew are required to cooperate with the medical team for the prior to operate flight. 

