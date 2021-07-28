PAKvWI – First T20I between Pakistan, West Indies called off due to rain
BARBADOS – The first play of the four-match T20I series between Pakistan and West Indies was cancelled due to rain at Kensington Oval, Barbados on Wednesday.
Pakistan was about to start their batting innings to chase 86-run target set by the hosts in the rain-shortened contest when the downpour again hit the venue.
The match had been reduced to nine overs as the play started with a delay due to rain.
1st T20I UPDATE: Match reduced to nine-overs-a-side#HarHaalMainCricket | #BackTheBoysInGreen | #WIvPAK— Pakistan Cricket Live (@TheRealPCB_Live) July 28, 2021
Hasan Ali claimed the first wicket of the innings after he dismissed Evin Lewis (6) in 2.1 overs. Mohammad Hafeez removed Nicholas Pooran in 4 overs.
Usman Qadir sent Andre Russell (7) to pavilion while Mohammad Wasim Jnr bagged his maided T20I wicket by dismissing Chris Gaylein 6.1 overs.
Maiden T20I wicket for Mohammad Wasim Jnr! 🙌#HarHaalMainCricket | #BackTheBoysInGreen | #WIvPAK pic.twitter.com/7iUCT2iyIn— Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) July 28, 2021
Shimron Hetmyer (5) was also dismissed by Hasan Ali. However, Kieron Pollard remained top scorer from hosts side as he made 22 runs and remained not out.
Earlier in the day, Pakistan won the toss and decided to bowl first against the host team.
Toss news from Barbados 📰— ICC (@ICC) July 28, 2021
Pakistan opt to field first in the opening #WIvPAK T20I.
Who are you backing? pic.twitter.com/5tYRJy2YS6
Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and Cricket West Indies (CWI) on Sunday announced a revised match schedule for the T20I series between their respective teams in the Caribbean.
Following the Osaka Presents PSO Carient T20 Cup, West Indies and Pakistan will then play two Betway Test matches at Sabina Park in Jamaica from August 12-16 and then from August 20-24.
This is the first Test Series for the West Indies in the new 2021-2023 ICC World Test Championship.
SERIES SCHEDULE
T20I
July 28: 1st Osaka Presents PSO Carient T20 Cup match at Kensington Oval – 10am local (9am Jamaica Time)
July 31: 2nd Osaka Presents PSO Carient T20 Cup match at Guyana National Stadium – 11am local (10am Jamaica)
August 1: 3rd Osaka Presents PSO Carient T20 Cup match at Guyana National Stadium – 11am local (10am Jamaica)
August 3: 4th Osaka Presents PSO Carient T20 Cup match at Guyana National Stadium – 11am local (10am Jamaica)
Test
August 12-16: 1st Betway Test at Sabina Park – 10am Jamaica Time (11am Eastern Caribbean)
August 20-24: 2nd Betway Test at Sabina Park – 10am Jamaica Time (11am Eastern Caribbean)
