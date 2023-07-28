BISE Lahore set to announce matric results

LAHORE – The Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Lahore will publish the results of the matriculation examinations 2023 on July 31.

The result announcement event will take place at the board's offices, and the matric results will be posted on the websites of each board on Monday.

How to check matric results 2023?

The main platform for accessing results is the website of BISE Lahore, although applicants may also check their results via SMS service.

Students at BISE Lahore can access results by texting their roll number to 80029. Sending their roll numbers to the numbers provided below will allow students from different cities to check their results.

Faisalabad: 800240

Dera Ghazi Khan: 800295

Gujranwala: 800299

Bahawalpur: 800298

Sargodha: 800290

Sahiwal: 800292

Multan: 800293