England captain Ben Stokes announces retirement from international cricket

England captain Ben Stokes has announced his retirement from international cricket, bringing an end to one of the most distinguished careers in modern cricket.

The announcement came while Stokes is representing England in the ongoing Test series against New Zealand. His international career will officially conclude after the Third Rothesay Test at Trent Bridge.

Stokes is currently playing his 122nd Test match for England. Over the course of his career, he also featured in 114 One-Day Internationals (ODIs) and 43 Twenty20 Internationals (T20Is).

One of the defining moments of his career came in 2019, when he played a pivotal role in helping England win their maiden ICC Cricket World Cup title.

Earlier in his career, Stokes was dropped from the England side following a nightclub incident, but he returned to become one of the team’s most influential all-rounders and a successful captain.