SJC trashes complaint accusing IHC Judge Asif of ‘Abuse of Power’ in Son’s Hit-and-Run Case

ISLAMABAD – Supreme Judicial Council (SJC) dismissed complaint filed against Islamabad High Court Justice Muhammad Asif, bringing an end to proceedings over allegations that the judge attempted to influence family of victims in deadly traffic accident case.

The complaint was rejected during the SJC’s meeting held on June 22, and the council has formally notified the complainant, retired Colonel Inam ur Rahim, of its decision.

The complaint accused Justice Asif of allegedly exerting pressure on families of women who lost their lives in a traffic accident. It also alleged that the judge used his influence in connection with the case. However, after considering the matter, the Supreme Judicial Council decided to dismiss the complaint. No further action has been announced against the Islamabad High Court judge.

The council has not publicly disclosed the detailed reasons behind its decision. With the complaint now dismissed, the proceedings before the Supreme Judicial Council in this matter have effectively concluded.

Last year in December, a judicial magistrate granted bail to the son of Islamabad High Court (IHC) Justice Mohammed Asif, after the families of two young women killed in a fatal Islamabad road accident formally pardoned him in court.

The victims, who worked part-time for an event management company, lost their lives when a speeding black SUV allegedly driven by Abuzar struck their scooter near the Pakistan National Council of Arts (PNCA). Police later traced the vehicle through its registration number, arrested the accused from a private hospital, collected forensic evidence, and impounded the SUV.

After four-day physical remand, investigators presented accused before Judicial Magistrate Shaista Kundi. During the hearing, the victims’ relatives confirmed they had forgiven him, prompting the court to grant bail and order his immediate release. The case was registered under Sections 322 (manslaughter), 279 (rash driving), and 427 (mischief causing damage) of the Pakistan Penal Code.

Later, Advocate Inamul Rahim filed a complaint before Supreme Judicial Council (SJC), alleging that Justice Asif misused his office to influence the investigation and legal proceedings, pressured the victims’ families into a compromise, and secured his son’s release through an unlawful process.