Chinese doctors’ team to arrive in Pakistan today to check spread of Coronavirus
09:32 AM | 28 Mar, 2020
ISLAMABAD - A team of eight Chinese doctors will arrives in Pakistan today (Saturday).
According to Special Assistant on National Health Services Dr Zafar Mirza, the Chinese doctors will review government's steps taken to check spread of Coronavirus and provide technical support.
The Special Assistant said the government will fully benefit from the experiences of the Chinese doctors to counter the coronavirus epidemic.
