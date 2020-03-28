Govt arranges special flight to airlift stranded Pakistanis from Bangkok

ISLAMABAD - The government has arranged a special flight to repatriate around 60 Pakistanis from Thailand, who were stranded at the Bangkok airport due to suspension of international flight operations by Pakistan.

According to a statement issued by the Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development, the stranded Pakistanis will be brought back to Islamabad today (Saturday) via special flight.

In the statement, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Overseas Pakistanis Sayed Zulfikar Abbas Bukhari said the government was extending all possible assistance to facilitate the expats.

He said all the operational airports were fully equipped to screen every Pakistani returning from abroad on special arrangements.

Meanwhile, the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has informed the health authorities and other departments concerned about arrival of the flight and requested the National Institute of Health and National Disaster Management Authority for thorough checking of the passengers.