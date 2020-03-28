PML-N sets up fund for coronavirus affectees in Punjab
Share
LAHORE – The Punjab chapter of Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) on Saturday decided to conduct fund raising under "Corona Fund" to fight the pandemic in the province.
The decision was taken during an organisational meeting of the PML-N Punjab chapter, held under the chair of Ahsan Iqbal and Rana Snaullah in Lahore.
Heads of divisions, parliamentary party and other members attended the meeting.
According to a spokesperson, party MNAs, MPAs, district mayors, chairmen and other office-bearers would deposit funds. The party would extend every possible support including provision of more protection kits and face masks to fight the virus.
The meeting also directed the party leaders to continue distribution of ration bags among the needy.
- Pakistan calls for lifting restrictions in IoJ&K as COVID-19 pandemic ...10:58 PM | 29 Mar, 2020
- German minister commits suicide 'over coronavirus'09:25 PM | 29 Mar, 2020
- Syria confirms first coronavirus death08:49 PM | 29 Mar, 2020
- COVID19: Pakistan confirms 16 deaths; Coronavirus cases rise to 1,58907:30 PM | 29 Mar, 2020
- Spain's Princess Maria first royalty to die from coronavirus07:15 PM | 29 Mar, 2020
- Baby Doll singer Kanika Kapoor tested positive for coronavirus03:40 PM | 26 Mar, 2020
- Michael Jackson ‘predicted’ coronavirus-like pandemic: Ex ...03:28 PM | 26 Mar, 2020
- Maya Ali is distributing ration bags among needy over Coronavirus ...03:16 PM | 26 Mar, 2020
- Pakistani student gives birth to baby girl in Wuhan, China04:00 PM | 15 Mar, 2020
- Top 10 most searched people of 2019 in Pakistan06:52 PM | 12 Feb, 2020
- Top five impressive benefits of Orange juice07:14 PM | 6 Feb, 2020
- 8 Reasons to buy HONOR 8 Series04:49 PM | 23 Oct, 2019