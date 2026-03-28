Anti-Pakistan Propaganda Campaign exposes India, Afghanistan-Linked Fake Social Media Network

ISLAMABAD – Several networks of social media accounts claiming to be Iranian are spreading Fake News about Pakistan, disrupting regional peace, at a time when Islamabad is getting into the limelight.

Authorities have now uncovered an alleged secret operation by India and Afghanistan aimed at destabilizing Pakistan and undermining regional peace. The campaign reportedly used fake social media accounts to spread anti-Pakistan propaganda, with Afghan-based accounts masquerading as Iranian users to stir anti-Pakistan sentiment globally.

Investigators claim that Indian-linked accounts are leading the entire operation, controlling the narrative, strategy, and direction.

The alleged conspiracy appears designed to sow distrust within Muslim world and target not just Pakistan, but also the

US, Iran, and the wider region. Experts say the exposure of this plot underscores Islamabad’s vigilance and its continued role on the global stage, while warning citizens to remain alert to attempts to create divisions between the public and state institutions.

Sources reveal that fake Iranian identities were extensively used to craft a malicious narrative aimed at tarnishing Pakistan’s international image. The disinformation campaign reportedly began with ghost media platforms posing as Iranian outlets and hundreds of covert accounts on X.

False claims, including baseless allegations that Pakistan was supplying oil to the Washington, were strategically spread to amplify the propaganda.

Further investigations indicate that dozens of social media accounts claiming to be Iranian were, in fact, operated from India and Afghanistan.

The coordinated effort sought to sabotage Pakistan’s peace initiatives in the Middle East and escalate tensions across the region. Security officials warn that this sophisticated campaign represents a direct attempt to isolate Pakistan internationally and disrupt diplomatic stability in the region.