TEHRAN — While Pakistan is seen as a friend with sincere intentions, the US is met with deep skepticism due to recent strikes. As tensions ripple across Middle East region, Tehran is signaling that it trusts Islamabad’s goodwill but refuses to place any faith in Washington or Tel Aviv.

Iran sent strong diplomatic message to world, saying it considers Pakistan’s intentions as positive and friendly, it warns that US and Israel cannot be trusted.

“Pakistan and other regional countries are working to reduce tensions and are deeply concerned about the current situation,” Spokesperson Ministry of Foreign Affairs said.

Baqaei said that Iran received multiple mediation offers from several countries to facilitate talks with US, but Iran’s position remains firm, it will protect its right to self-defense and refuses to rely on US or Israeli assurances. He reminded that Iran had extremely negative experiences with US diplomacy, including attacks during past negotiations, incidents Tehran considers outright betrayals.

He alsp confirmed no direct contact has occurred between Iran and the U.S. in the last 24 days.

Turning to strategic matters, Baqaei reiterated Iran’s uncompromising stance in the Strait of Hormuz, the world’s key oil chokepoint. “Due to the current wartime situation, specific regulations have been implemented for ships passing through this route,” he said. Countries not involved in hostile actions against Iran may navigate safely, but only after coordination with Iranian authorities.

The spokesperson issued a stark warning, saying any attacks on Iran’s critical infrastructure will have severe consequences, and the Iranian armed forces are prepared to respond immediately and decisively. He added that Iran has already carried out retaliatory actions against U.S. interests and Israeli targets in the region.

Foreign media report uncertainty over whether Iran is imposing fees on vessels passing through the Strait of Hormuz. Iranian parliamentary proposals regarding this matter are under consideration, raising further speculation about Tehran’s intentions.