Iran rubbishes Trump’s Peace Talks claim, says “US negotiating with itself”

TEHRAN – US President Donald Trump is making big claims about peace talks with Iran as the military escalation enters fourth week, but Tehran opposed the claims.

Tensions between Tehran and Washington escalated sharply after fiery new remarks from Tehran’s military leadership and renewed claims from Washington about possible negotiations, claims Iran firmly denies.

In a video message, Ebrahim Zolfaghari, spokesperson for Iran’s Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters, delivered blunt warning aimed at what he called a “self-proclaimed global superpower,” without directly naming US or Donald Trump. He rejected idea that any concessions should be portrayed as agreements, declaring that such framing amounts to masking defeat.

Zolfaghari said internal divisions within the United States are so pronounced that it appears to be “negotiating with itself.” He warned that Washington would not regain its former regional influence or economic leverage, particularly in energy markets, unless it recognizes, in his words, that stability in the region is secured through Iran’s military strength.

Iran would never accept terms from such a counterpart, not now, not ever, he warned.

Iran’s ambassador to Pakistan Reza Amiri Moghadam also denied any ongoing engagement with United States. Speaking through state media, he said that no direct or indirect negotiations have taken place between Tehran and Washington, countering recent remarks attributed to Trump suggesting that his administration was in contact with Iranian parties and that Iran was eager to reach a deal.

Pakistan offered to help facilitate dialogue if requested, positioning Islamabad as a potential intermediary amid rising tensions. Iranian officials acknowledged that some friendly nations are attempting to encourage talks between the two sides, but stopped short of confirming any progress, maintaining that no formal negotiations are currently underway.