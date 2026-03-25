Pakistan Emerges as Key Mediator in US–Iran Crisis, Challenging ‘Isolation’ Narrative

I was having my evening cup of chai yesterday, mindlessly flipping through the Indian news channels, and I swear, it’s like watching a bad comedy show at this point. For years now, the talking heads over in Delhi have been screaming until they’re blue in the face about how Pakistan is “totally isolated.” Nobody talks to us. That we’re sidelined globally. It’s been their favourite script, hasn’t it?

Well, I hate to break it to those TV anchors, but reality just slapped them in the face. They simply cannot digest what’s actually happening right outside their studio walls. Because while they were busy pretending we don’t matter, the world came knocking directly on Islamabad’s door to stop what could literally become the next World War.

Just look at this absolute nightmare scenario brewing between America and Iran right now. You’ve got the entire Gulf region holding its breath. And then suddenly, out of nowhere, President Trump steps up to announce a pause in the hostilities. He called it “constructive engagement.” Do you seriously think that happened by magic? Nope. That was Pakistan, doing the heavy lifting quietly behind the curtains.

If you read the reports from American outlets like Axios—which are dialled right into this stuff—they’re openly saying Islamabad is being looked at as the actual venue for negotiations. Just picture it. You might literally have a massive US delegation—special envoy Steve Witkoff, Jared Kushner, all those guys—landing here, to sit in a room with top-tier Iranian leadership, possibly even their parliamentary speaker.

Sure, the officials in Tehran came out publicly and rejected the idea of talking to Washington. We all know how politics works. You have to puff out your chest and say that kind of stuff to keep your domestic audience happy. But anyone who knows anything about diplomacy knows the real game is played in the whispers, not the press conferences. The backdoor channels are running piping hot right now. Pakistan, along with our brothers in Türkiye and Egypt, is basically working overtime to move messages between the two camps.

What makes me proud is seeing our own guys step up and handle this mess with some actual statesmanship. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif didn’t waste any time; he was right on the phone with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian. On paper, it was to pass along greetings for Eid al-Fitr and Nowruz and to offer condolences for the bloodshed. But really? They were talking pure survival. The PM laid it all out: the Gulf is heading in a deeply dangerous direction, and the Muslim Ummah absolutely must stand united right now. He gave Tehran an ironclad assurance that Pakistan would do whatever it takes to cool things down.

And then you’ve got our military leadership putting their weight on the scales. It’s a fact that we have deep historical ties with the Pentagon and Washington. So, you had Army Chief General Asim Munir picking up the phone and hashing out the battlefield reality directly with Donald Trump. Honestly, that kind of access is pure power. At the exact same time, Ishaq Dar has been effectively chained to his phone, holding marathon calls with Iran’s Abbas Araghchi and Türkiye’s Hakan Fidan, just trying to keep all sides on the line.

People honestly don’t realise how stressful and tricky this is for us as a country. We are walking the ultimate geopolitical tightrope. We’ve got a rock-solid, mutual defence pact with Saudi Arabia. We have our strategic baggage with the US. But Iran is our literal next-door neighbour. Our histories and borders are completely braided together. We want exactly zero part of a shooting war right next to us. That’s why offering a neutral room and doing the quiet diplomacy isn’t just a nice thing to do—it’s essential for our own safety.

Now, look, the smart think-tank guys will tell you to manage your expectations, and they’re not entirely wrong. America and Iran have a mountain of bad blood and deep mistrust between them. Peace is definitely not going to happen overnight. But the fact that we are the ones bringing them back from the edge? Could Islamabad literally pull off the diplomatic coup of the decade? That’s massive.

So yeah, the Indian media can chew on their frustration all day long and keep crying about Pakistan being “isolated.” Out here in the real world, the facts speak for themselves: you can’t save this region without Pakistan. It’s as simple as that.