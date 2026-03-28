‘Nasli Dalal’: Pak Defence Minister blasts Indian FM Jaishankar over US-Iran Talks Role

ISLAMABAD – Defence Minister Khawaja Asif fired fresh salvo at India’s External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, calling him “nasli Dalali” ( like a broker with pedigree) in a blistering response over Pakistan’s reported diplomatic role.

The confrontation erupted after Jaishankar, speaking at an all-party meeting on the West Asia crisis, saying that New Delhi is “not a broker nation,” a statement widely seen as a jab at Pakistan’s role in US–Iran talks.

لو جی خواجہ آصف نے جے شنکر کی طے لگا دی ھے😂

سفارتکاری اگر جے شنکر کی زبان میں دلالی ھے تو جے شنکر نسلی دلال ھے اسکے والد بھی سفارت کار تھے ماضی میں یوکرین میں جنگ رکوانے کی بھارتی کی کوششوں کو جے شنکر صاحب کیا کہیں گے وہاں تو آپ پیشہ ور دلال تھے😂 pic.twitter.com/VdC4JAFUoi — Muzamil (@muzamil_45) March 27, 2026

The defence minister did not hold back, questioning India’s diplomatic credibility and highlighting Jaishankar’s family background in diplomacy, claiming that “brokerage is in their blood.” He defended Pakistan’s actions, stressing that Islamabad’s role is to facilitate dialogue and bring parties together, not to act as a broker.

Adding more fuel to the dispute, Khawaja Asif pointed to India’s failed mediation efforts during the Russia–Ukraine war, asserting that New Delhi’s claims “did not reflect reality on the ground.”

He also called out India’s top leadership, including PM Modi and senior ministers, accusing them of failures in diplomacy and military strategy regarding Pakistan, and claiming that India’s global image has steadily deteriorated.

Asif’s remarks come in response to Jaishankar who insisted that Pakistan’s diplomatic involvement is nothing new, stating that the country has been “used” by the United States since 1981. This high-voltage exchange comes amid reports that Pakistan could host critical US–Iran negotiations, with US President Donald Trump reportedly signaling support for Islamabad’s participation.