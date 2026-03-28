No Gas Shortage! SNGPL assures Public, But CNG, Power May Face Cuts

LAHORE – Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) has announced that there is ample gas in the system and no shortage exists.

A spokesperson for SNGPL confirmed that the company is supplying 900 million cubic feet of gas daily, ensuring that the system remains well-stocked. Efforts are also being made to maintain gas pressure during peak meal hours.

The spokesperson warned that from April 2, a reduction of 100 MMCFD of RLNG will occur. While domestic, commercial, industrial, and fertilizer sectors will continue to receive uninterrupted gas supply, the CNG and power sectors may experience some reduction in supply.

SNGPL’s statement comes as a relief to households and businesses, but the upcoming RLNG shortfall signals potential challenges for energy-intensive sectors.