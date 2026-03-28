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Outrage as Lahore hospital doctors’ C-Section competition video goes viral

By Our Correspondent
9:50 am | Mar 28, 2026
Outrage As Lahore Hospital Doctors C Section Competition Video Goes Viral

LAHORE – A video showing doctors apparently competing during two separate C-section surgeries at Lady Willingdon Hospital in Lahore has gone viral, prompting swift action by the Punjab government.

The footage reportedly shows two surgeries being conducted simultaneously while doctors and staff made victory gestures, raising serious ethical concerns.

Following the video’s circulation, the government issued a notice to the hospital’s Medical Superintendent and Head of the Gynecology Department, requesting explanations within three days.

Additionally, the postgraduate training of four doctors involved in the incident has been suspended.

Authorities condemned the actions, stating that such behavior violates medical ethics and is strictly prohibited under hospital SOPs and government regulations.

The incident was also described as a severe example of negligence in fulfilling official duties.

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