PSL 11: Debutants RawalPindiz bat first against Peshawar Zalmi

Debutants RawalPindiz won the toss and opted to bat first against the seasoned Peshawar Zalmi in the third match at Gaddafi Stadium on Saturday.

The cricketing world watches closely as a fresh contender challenges one of the league’s most decorated teams.

RawalPindiz vs Peshawar Zalmi

Peshawar Zalmi: Led by star batsman Babar Azam with Mohammad Haris behind the stumps, the squad also features Kusal Mendis, Aaron Hardie, Farhan Yousuf, Michael Bracewell, Abdul Samad, Aamir Jamal, Sufiyan Muqeem, Shoriful Islam, and Ali Raza.

RawalPindiz: Captain and wicketkeeper Mohammad Rizwan heads a formidable lineup including Yasir Khan, Abdullah Fazal, Kamran Ghulam, Sam Billings, Daryl Mitchell, Amad Butt, Rishad Hossain, pace duo Naseem Shah and Mohammad Amir, plus Asif Afridi.

This clash is the inaugural face-off between Zalmi and the new entrants Pindiz, setting the stage for an unpredictable showdown.

Peshawar Zalmi, reeling from back-to-back defeats at the hands of Karachi Kings and Lahore Qalandars, aim to revive their campaign after earlier victories against Islamabad United and Multan Sultans. RawalPindiz, however, step onto the PSL stage for the very first time, hungry to make an unforgettable debut.

Recent Lahore Qalandars Form: W, W, W, W, L (most recent first)

More updates to follow…