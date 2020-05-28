Pakistan urges UNSC to intervene and hold India accountable for war crimes in IOJ&K
NEW YORK - Pakistan has urged the UN Security Council (UNSC) to intervene and hold India accountable for its grave breaches of international humanitarian law and war crimes in the occupied Jammu and Kashmir, and to take steps to settle the decades-old dispute.
While speaking at the Security Council’s virtual meeting on the 'Protection of Civilians in Armed Conflict in New York today (Thursday), Pakistan's Permanent Representative Munir Akram warned that inaction by the 15-member body in cases of foreign aggression and occupation comes at a high human cost.
The Pakistani envoy urged the Council to focus on the root causes of emerging and long-standing conflicts, including Kashmir and Palestine, and find inclusive political solutions.
He said India has callously" exploited the coronavirus crisis to enhance its control of the occupied territory.
