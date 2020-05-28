Pakistan urges UNSC to intervene and hold India accountable for war crimes in IOJ&K
Web Desk
11:08 AM | 28 May, 2020
Pakistan urges UNSC to intervene and hold India accountable for war crimes in IOJ&K
Share

NEW YORK - Pakistan has urged the UN Security Council (UNSC) to intervene and hold India accountable for its grave breaches of international humanitarian law and war crimes in the occupied Jammu and Kashmir, and to take steps to settle the decades-old dispute.

While speaking at the Security Council’s virtual meeting on the 'Protection of Civilians in Armed Conflict in New York today (Thursday), Pakistan's Permanent Representative Munir Akram warned that inaction by the 15-member body in cases of foreign aggression and occupation comes at a high human cost.

The Pakistani envoy urged the Council to focus on the root causes of emerging and long-standing conflicts, including Kashmir and Palestine, and find inclusive political solutions.

He said India has callously" exploited the coronavirus crisis to enhance its control of the occupied territory.

More From This Category
BMC’ senior doctor dies of COVID-19 in Quetta
11:01 AM | 29 May, 2020
Four of a family killed in Khairpur road mishap
10:02 AM | 29 May, 2020
NDMA to acquiring 15 planes to spray on ...
08:57 AM | 29 May, 2020
Pakistan's commitment towards global peace ...
08:29 AM | 29 May, 2020
Shocking — Rs30 million found under PIA plane ...
11:39 PM | 28 May, 2020
Three media employees died from coronavirus in ...
10:39 PM | 28 May, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Samaa FM staffer achieves victory in sexual harassment case against colleagues
08:35 PM | 28 May, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr