Pakistan observes Youm-e-Takbeer today
ISLAMABAD – Youm-e-Takbeer is being observed today (Saturday) with national zeal and fervour to commemorate historic nuclear tests at Chaghi in 1998.

Various seminars, rallies and events are being arranged to mark the day. This year theme of the day is “Na Jhuky thay na Jhuken gay”.

The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has also released a national song in connection with the “Youm-e-Takbeer”. It was aimed at highlighting the importance of “Youm-e-Takbeer”.

The day is celebrated on May 28, annually to commemorate the historic event of conducting nuclear tests in 1998. This day not only made Pakistan seventh nuclear state of the world but also the very first Islamic state equipping nuclear arsenal.

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif had already announced ten-day celebrations on the completion of 24 years of nuclear tests.

