Pakistan observes Youm-e-Takbeer today
Share
ISLAMABAD – Youm-e-Takbeer is being observed today (Saturday) with national zeal and fervour to commemorate historic nuclear tests at Chaghi in 1998.
Various seminars, rallies and events are being arranged to mark the day. This year theme of the day is “Na Jhuky thay na Jhuken gay”.
The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has also released a national song in connection with the “Youm-e-Takbeer”. It was aimed at highlighting the importance of “Youm-e-Takbeer”.
The day is celebrated on May 28, annually to commemorate the historic event of conducting nuclear tests in 1998. This day not only made Pakistan seventh nuclear state of the world but also the very first Islamic state equipping nuclear arsenal.
Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif had already announced ten-day celebrations on the completion of 24 years of nuclear tests.
https://radio.gov.pk/28-05-2022/youm-e-takbeer-being-observed-today-with-national-zeal-fervour
- Impact of climate change on Pakistani agriculture06:22 AM | 27 May, 2022
- Pakistan becomes a full member of the international olive council09:53 PM | 22 May, 2022
- Impact of Climate Change on Mango Production in Pakistan08:30 PM | 19 May, 2022
- Pakistan agriculture facing severe water shortage06:33 AM | 16 May, 2022
- Effects of severe heat wave on crops in Pakistan06:17 PM | 11 May, 2022
- OIC concerned over life imprisonment for Kashmiri leader Yasin Malik01:20 PM | 28 May, 2022
- Govt announces criteria for ‘Sasta Petrol’ relief package12:40 PM | 28 May, 2022
- Pakistan observes Youm-e-Takbeer today12:00 PM | 28 May, 2022
- Electricity tariff to be increased for revival of IMF loan programme: ...10:45 AM | 28 May, 2022
- Pakistan, China join hands for forest fire management10:17 AM | 28 May, 2022
- TikToker Dolly's bail plea in forest fire case dismissed by Islamabad ...06:09 PM | 27 May, 2022
- Shyra Roy shares her working experience with Hrithik Roshan07:53 PM | 27 May, 2022
- Anushka Sharma looks stunning in latest pictures08:19 PM | 27 May, 2022
- Five best Pakistani YouTube channels that would make your Ramadan ...12:24 PM | 15 Apr, 2022
- Where does Pakistan stand in most powerful passport list in 2022? ...08:37 PM | 5 Apr, 2022
- International Women's Day - Pakistani women who made a mark globally!09:55 PM | 8 Mar, 2022
- ‘Hybrid regime’: Pakistan among worst nations on EIU's Democracy ...01:22 PM | 12 Feb, 2022