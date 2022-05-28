Govt announces criteria for ‘Sasta Petrol’ relief package
Web Desk
12:40 PM | 28 May, 2022
Govt announces criteria for ‘Sasta Petrol’ relief package
Source: File photo
Share

ISLAMABAD – Finance Minister Miftah Ismail Saturday said shared the criteria for availing the ‘Sasta Petrol, Sasta Diesel’ relief package. People, whose household income was less than Rs40,000 per month, could text their CNIC (computerised national identity card) numbers on 786 or call that number to receive Rs2,000, he said.

Addressing a press conference in Islamabad, Miftah said the government’s relief package, which was announced by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif a day earlier, would help protect the poor people from the “storm of inflation”.

“We cannot provide complete relief as we do not have the resources but we will do all we can to dress the wounds of poor people,” he added.

He clarified that the relief package was not limited to motorcycle owners but included anyone whose monthly household income was below Rs40,000. People who were already BISP beneficiaries did not need to send their details on 786 since they would automatically receive the amount, he added.

Ismail said that under the relief package, 14 million households would receive the amount. “Rs2,000 will be given in June and it will cost the government Rs28 billion. Besides 3.3m BISP beneficiaries, this [package] covers 6.7m households with poverty scores less than 37.

Miftah further added that “7.3 million beneficiaries of Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) are already getting Rs2000, and the government is planning to add 7 million more people to the database who would receive Rs2000 in terms of fuel subsidy."

“This money will be given to the poorest families,” he said. “We have the data and phone numbers of BISP recipients, we will start giving them the money from June 1.”

Rs28 billion relief package for the poor will be ... 11:35 PM | 27 May, 2022

ISLAMABAD – Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said on Friday his government would launch a relief package ...

More From This Category
OIC concerned over life imprisonment for Kashmiri ...
01:20 PM | 28 May, 2022
Pakistan observes Youm-e-Takbeer today
12:00 PM | 28 May, 2022
Electricity tariff to be increased for revival of ...
10:45 AM | 28 May, 2022
Pakistan, China join hands for forest fire ...
10:17 AM | 28 May, 2022
Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 28 May 2022
08:45 AM | 28 May, 2022
Pakistan reports two new cases of polio virus
09:43 AM | 28 May, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
New Zealand PM pays tribute to Pakistan's Benazir Bhutto at Harvard
07:07 PM | 27 May, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr