Pakistan, China to hold joint naval drills in Arabian sea next year
BEIJING – Pakistan and China will conduct a joint maritime exercise in the northern Arabian Sea next year to enhance all-weather strategic partnership, Chinese Defence Ministry’s Spokesperson Col Ren Guoqiang on Thursday.
“Based on the annual exchange plan between armed forces of the two countries, Pakistan and China will conduct a joint maritime exercise in Pakistan in the year 2020,” he said while responding to a question during his monthly briefing.
The spokesperson said the Chinese side will send destroyers, frigates, spy ships and submarine rescue ships to the exercise.
“This joint exercise will help two sides to strengthen their military and security cooperation and enhance their all-weather strategic partnership,” he added.
Ren Guoqiang said the maritime exercise will also help in their joint efforts in building a maritime community of shared future.
He also remarked that the forthcoming joint exercise is not relevant to the regional situation or target against any third country.
