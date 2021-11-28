Pakistan to conduct all exams as per schedule, says Education minister
08:09 PM | 28 Nov, 2021
LAHORE – Minister for Federal Education and Professional Training Shafqat Mahmood says the government has decided to keep the schools open and conduct all examinations with complete syllabus as per schedule.
He told reporters the government will deal with the new type of coronavirus through effective strategy.
The minister said the closure of schools has already badly affected education of the students.
He said the government wants to implement a uniform curriculum across the country.
