Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to visit Pakistan: PM Shehbaz

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said on Friday said that Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud would soon visit Pakistan.

Speaking at the passing out parade of the Specialised Training Programme (STP) batch of the National Police Academy in Islamabad, Shehbaz Sharif talked about his meeting with the Saudi prime minister earlier this week.

“Earlier this year, a team from the Saudi Development Fund visited Pakistan. During a meeting with me, they complained about delays in projects in Pakistan caused by the previous government,” he recalled.

The PM said during his meeting with Prince Salman, he apologised for these delays. “He (Prince Salman) said that the people of Pakistan and Saudi Arabia were closely bound together in a relationship,” he added.

More to follow…