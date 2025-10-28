Pakistan win toss, opt to field first against South Africa in first T20I

RAWALPINDI – Pakistan won the toss and chose to field in the first T20 match against South Africa.

Speaking after the toss in Rawalpindi, captain Agha Salman said it’s hard to predict how much the opposition can be restricted in Pindi.

He added that Babar Azam and Naseem Shah have been match-winners in the past and will continue to be in the future. The team includes two all-rounders, Abrar Ahmed, two fast bowlers, while Saim Ayub and Salman himself can also bowl.

Pakistan: Saim Ayub, Sahibzada Farhan, Babar Azam, Salman Ali Agha (c), Usman Khan (wk), Hasan Nawaz, Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Naseem Shah and Abrar Ahmed.

South Africa: Quinton de Kock (wk), Reeza Hendricks, Tony de Zorzi, Dewald Brevis, Matthew Breetzke, Donovan Ferreira (c), George Linde, Corbin Bosch, Lizaad Williams, Nandre Burger and Lungi Ngidi.