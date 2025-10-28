Rizwan refuses to sign PCB central contract over unmet demands

LAHORE – Former Pakistan cricket captain Mohammad Rizwan has refused to sign the central contract.

Reports revealed that Rizwan has not yet signed the contract due to certain reservations with the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB). He has sought clarification from the board on several matters, while all other players have already signed their contracts.

According to reports, Rizwan has presented a few demands to the PCB before signing the deal, but the board has not accepted them — and there is currently no likelihood of doing so.

It is worth mentioning that Rizwan was placed in Category B of the 2024–25 central contracts. The PCB had announced contracts for 30 players yesterday. Recently, Rizwan was removed as ODI captain and also dropped from the T20 squad.