Pakistan Railways Jobs 2026: Deadline and all you need to know

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan Railways has approved recruitment for 829 vacant positions under the Balochistan quota, offering employment opportunities in grades 1 to 16, Federal Minister for Railways Muhammad Hanif Abbasi announced.

Under the approved recruitment plan, 805 vacancies will be filled in the Quetta Division, while 24 positions will be allocated at Pakistan Railways Headquarters.

The recruitment initiative aims to fill vacant posts reserved for Balochistan. The approved positions will include a 10 per cent quota for Baloch women and a 5 per cent quota for minorities.

Special exemptions from written examinations and screening tests have also been approved for candidates covered under the specified recruitment arrangements.

Pakistan Railways Jobs 2026: Application Deadline

Applications for the 829 vacancies have been invited online through the National Jobs Portal. The last date to submit applications is November 11, 2026.

Applicants have been directed to submit the required documents along with their applications. These include educational certificates, a national identity card, domicile, character certificate and passport-size photographs.

Candidates interested in the Pakistan Railways recruitment drive are advised to ensure that their applications and supporting documents are submitted before the deadline.

Recruitment to Be Completed by November 30

Federal Minister for Railways Muhammad Hanif Abbasi said the recruitment process under the Balochistan quota would be completed before November 30, 2026.

He also directed the relevant authorities to maintain merit and transparency throughout the recruitment process.

Key details at a glance:

Department: Pakistan Railways

Total vacancies: 829

Quetta Division: 805 positions

Pakistan Railways Headquarters: 24 positions

Grades: 1 to 16

Women’s quota: 10 per cent for Baloch women

Minority quota: 5 percent

Application deadline: November 11, 2026

Where to Apply: Online through the National Jobs Portal