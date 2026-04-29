Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan Today – USD, EUR, GBP, SAR to PKR – 29 April 2026

KARACHI – The foreign exchange market in Pakistan shows stability among major currencies, with US Dollar, Euro, and British pound continuing to dominate trading activity.

US Dollar (USD) was recorded at Rs279.2 for buying and Rs279.85 for selling, maintaining its firm position in the market. Meanwhile, the euro (EUR) stood at Rs326.16 for buying and Rs331.25 for selling, reflecting its strong value against the rupee.

UK pound sterling (GBP) remained one of the highest-valued currencies, trading at Rs376.88 for buying and Rs382.25 for selling.

UAE dirham (AED) was available at Rs76.05 for buying and Rs77.05 for selling, while the Saudi riyal (SAR) stood at Rs74.4 and Rs75.4 respectively. The Qatari riyal (QAR) and Omani riyal (OMR) were recorded at Rs72.25–73.25 and Rs723–733.45, respectively.

Kuwaiti Dinar (KWD) topped the chart at Rs879.6 for buying and Rs890.52 for selling, followed by the Bahraini dinar (BHD) at Rs729.1 and Rs740.85.

Among other international currencies, the Australian dollar (AUD) traded at Rs198.55–202.9, while the Canadian dollar (CAD) stood at Rs203.31–206.85. The Singapore dollar (SGD) was recorded at Rs216.53 for buying and Rs222.75 for selling.