New Zealand ‘Skilled Migrant Category Resident Visa’: All you need to know

ISLAMABAD – New Zealand has introduced the “Skilled Migrant Category Resident Visa”, offering skilled professionals from foreign countries, including Pakistan, a pathway to permanent residency.

The visa allows applicants to live indefinitely in New Zealand, with their spouse and dependent children under 24 included.

The initial application fee is NZD 6,450. After holding this visa for two years, applicants become eligible for permanent residency, allowing unrestricted movement within the country.

Eligibility Criteria

Eligibility criteria include being 55 years or younger, physically and mentally fit, of good character, and proficient in English.

Applicants must have a full-time skilled job or a job offer with a recognized employer, meeting minimum weekly hours and contract duration requirements.

Salary Requirement

Salary requirements are NZD 35 per hour for ANZSCO Levels 1–3 and NZD 52.50 per hour for Levels 4–5.

The visa requires at least six skilled points based on professional registration, education, income, and New Zealand work experience, which can earn an additional three points.

English Requirement

English proficiency is also required for the applicant, spouse, and children aged 16 or older, or they must cover language course costs.

Where to Apply

The application process involves submitting an Expression of Interest, receiving an Invitation to Apply if eligible, providing documents such as passport, medical, and police certificates, and completing the application and payment within four months.

Additional documents or interviews may be requested.