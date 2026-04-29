Grade 17 and above Govt Officers with Dual Nationality come under scrutiny

ISLAMABAD – Pakistani government officers holding dual nationality come under scrutiny as authorities moved to check details of senior civil servants.

The federal government started collecting detailed records of officers serving in Grade 17 and above, specifically focusing on those who hold citizenship of more than one country as part of a tougher accountability drive within the bureaucracy.

Authorities demanded complete personal and service-related information, including full names, fathers’ names, CNIC numbers, service groups, ex-cadre status, current departments, and present postings.

Officials are also required to disclose their current pay scales and the exact dates on which they obtained foreign citizenship.

The extensive data collection is being compiled for submission to the Senate Standing Committee on Cabinet Affairs, which has formally sought full details of government officers with dual nationality.

The development created unease among many senior officials, as the heightened scrutiny of Grade 17 and above officers signals possible future policy action or restrictions regarding dual nationality holders in public service.