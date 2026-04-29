Pakistan wins two silver medals in Asian Beach Games Wrestling 2026

BEIJING – Pakistan won two silver medals in wrestling at the ongoing Asian Beach Games in Sania, China.

In the finals, Pakistani wrestlers fell short against their Iranian counterparts. Asadullah from the Pakistan Army claimed silver in the 80-kilogram category, while Inam Butt earned silver in the 90-kilogram category.

Earlier, both wrestlers had delivered impressive performances to secure their spots in the finals.

Asadullah defeated a Chinese opponent in the semifinals, and Inam Butt overcame a Mongolian rival to reach the final stage.

These achievements highlight Pakistan’s strong showing in the wrestling events at the Asian Beach Games, continuing the country’s tradition of competitive performance in international tournaments.