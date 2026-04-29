Saheef Jabbar Khattak responds to criticism over mini-skirt photos

LAHORE – Pakistani actress and model Saheefa Jabbar Khattak has addressed recent online criticism after her photos in a mini skirt went viral on social media.

The backlash began after she attended a fashion-related event, where some viewers criticized her outfit.

Instead of remaining silent, Saheefa responded directly, posting a series of images showcasing her casual street looks, black-and-white outfits, and gym wear, highlighting her fashion sense.

Accompanying the photos was a cheeky caption reading, “Don’t ruin my leg day, bro,” which drew further attention on social media.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Saheefa Jabbar Khattak (@saheefajabbarkhattak)



The post sparked renewed online debate, with some praising her confidence and right to personal expression, while others continued to criticize.

Saheefa gained fame through her roles in Pakistani dramas including “Bhol”, “Log Kya Kahenge”, “Rafta Rafta”, and “Betee”, and began her career in modeling.

Known for her outspoken personality and active social media presence, she has amassed nearly one million followers on Instagram, where she frequently shares content related to her lifestyle and personal life.

In addition to her entertainment career, Saheefa also runs a fast-food business in Lahore, adding to her multifaceted public profile.