Gold, Silver Price in Pakistan Today – April 29, 2026 (18, 22, 24 Karat Gold Rates)

KARACHI – Big drop in Gold Prices as per tola rate dropped to Rs485,062, while the price of 10 grams also took a heavy hit, dropping Rs7,630 to reach Rs415,862 on April 29, 2026.

Gold Prices in Pakistan

Category Unit Latest Price Gold (Pakistan) Per Tola Rs485,062 Gold (Pakistan) 10 Grams Rs415,862 Gold (International) Per Ounce $4,627

22Karat Gold Prices

Gold Rate 22K Gold 21K Gold 18K Gold Per Tola 440,458 420,437 360,375 Per 1 Gram 37,763 36,046.5 30,897 Per 10 Gram 377,630 360,465 308,970 Per Ounce 1,070,313 1,021,663 875,711

Silver Rates in Pakistan

Silver prices mirrored the bearish trend. In the local market, the per tola rate slipped by Rs38, closing at Rs7,811 — further highlighting the widespread pressure on precious metals.

However, while gold and silver struggled, global oil markets painted a completely different picture. Brent crude surged past the $110 per barrel mark, hitting its highest level in weeks. The sharp rise is being fueled by escalating geopolitical tensions and stalled negotiations between the United States and Iran, particularly over the critical Strait of Hormuz and nuclear-related disputes.