Na Committee Commends App Md For Exposing Multi Billion Rupee Corruption

ISLAMABAD – The National Assembly Standing Committee on Information and Broadcasting on Friday praised Associated Press of Pakistan (APP) Managing Director Muhammad Asim Khichi for uncovering a massive financial scandal involving billions of rupees within the organization.

The meeting, chaired by MNA Pullain Baloch, lauded Khichi’s integrity and principled stance as a whistleblower, recognizing his role in exposing a deeply entrenched network of corruption. Chairman Baloch stressed that the accountability process should proceed without unnecessary delays and assured full committee support in bringing those responsible for embezzling public funds to justice.

Secretary Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, Ms. Ambreen Jan, also commended Khichi’s decisive role in revealing the scandal, reaffirming the ministry’s commitment to transparency and institutional accountability. Committee member Kiran Dar expressed support for Khichi’s reform agenda aimed at strengthening organizational integrity.

During the proceedings, Syed Amin ul Haq (MQM) inquired if Khichi had received any threats from corrupt elements and, along with other members, pledged full backing for his efforts to uphold transparency and resist external pressure. The committee unanimously reaffirmed its commitment to accountability across all media-related departments and directed the APP MD to take all necessary measures for recovering embezzled funds.

Earlier, Khichi informed the committee that an internal inquiry had uncovered embezzlement exceeding Rs 1.24 billion in a PSDP-funded project. Additional irregularities were found in employee expenses, fake appointments, and Provident Fund accounts, prompting the FIA to register cases against 16 individuals, including former executive directors, managers, and clerical staff.

Khichi also highlighted APP’s growing digital presence, reporting annual website revenue of Rs 2.4 million, migration to a local server saving $9,000 annually, 85 million website impressions, and significant reach on social media platforms, including Facebook (10.3 million), TikTok (10 million), X (1.5 million), Instagram (319,000), and YouTube (137,000). The MD stated that the organization consistently publishes 350–400 news stories daily and awaits cabinet approval to sign MoUs on news exchange with 11 foreign news agencies.

The degree verification committee at APP is nearing completion, with strict action planned against anyone found holding fake or unverifiable credentials. A life certificate submission has been made mandatory for pensioners every six months, and Rs 300 million has been requested from the Finance Division to incorporate recent pension enhancements. Strategic initiatives are expected to boost APP’s annual revenue to Rs 200 million.

Secretary Information Ambreen Jan also updated the committee on gradual reforms at Pakistan Television Corporation (PTV) to improve operational efficiency. Following the earlier approval of Rs 11 billion for outstanding employee dues, an additional Rs 4.5 billion will be requested from the Finance Division. Salaries of all PTV employees have been cleared up to June 25.

A Press Information Commission (PIC) representative reported that over the past eight years, 6,340 complaints were registered, with 5,435 resolved, 905 under process, and 268 appeals pending in high courts. Training of ministry focal persons is ongoing to improve complaint handling and coordination.

Principal Information Officer Mobashir Hassan noted that the August 14 Independence Day celebrations were merged with “Markaz-e-Haq” commemorations, pointing out the omission of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah’s image in the official advertisement. The OIC Oversight Implementation Committee confirmed the oversight, and the advertising agency admitted its error, though the committee found the apology insufficient. Outstanding newspaper dues for 2024-25 are expected to be cleared by September.

The meeting was attended by MNAs Sehar Kamran, Amin ul Haq, Asia Naz Tanoli, Rana Ansar, Kiran Imran Dar, Shaheen, and Salahuddin Junejo, with Mehtab Akbar Rashdi participating virtually.