Ravi River on High Alert as flood surge Forecast from Aug. 30 to Sept. 3

ISLAMABAD – National Emergencies Operation Center issued another flood alert for River Ravi, warning of a possible intensification of flooding due to further rains.

According to the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), from August 30 to September 3, heavy rainfall is expected in the upper catchment areas of the Ravi, along with a likely release of water from India’s Thein Dam. This may significantly increase the river’s water flow.

Currently, the Ravi’s flow at Balloki stands at around 147,000 cusecs. Between September 2 and 3, a flood surge is expected to reach Sidhnai, with water levels likely to rise between 125,000 and 150,000 cusecs. The NDMA has warned that such levels could trigger a severe flood situation at Sidhnai.

The alert highlights Lahore City and Raiwind as potentially vulnerable areas, while other districts at risk include Kasur, Pattoki, Okara, Renala Khurd, Depalpur, Gogera, Tandlianwala, Kamalia, Pir Mahal, Adda Hakim, and Sidhnai.

Authorities have urged local administrations and residents to remain vigilant and take precautionary measures to minimize potential damage.