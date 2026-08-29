Unannounced Load Shedding leaves Lahore residents sweltering amid oppressive weather

LAHORE – Residents of Lahore and other cities of Punjab are facing unannounced load shedding in oppressive weather, with LESCO facing 1,000MW power shortfall.

As Lahore continues to swelter under intense summer heat, citizens are facing another major ordeal as unannounced load shedding has reportedly intensified across the metropolis, leaving residents to come out of their homes amid hours long ower outages.

Electricity demand in LESCO region jumped to around 5,200MW, while the available supply stands at approximately 4,200MW, creating big gap that is causing prolonged outages.

Residents say the situation has become particularly frustrating in areas where electricity returns for only a few minutes before disappearing again for hours.

In areas of Lower Mall, Shahdra, Township, residents reported that power is being restored for barely one hour before remaining unavailable for up to two hours. The repeated outages disrupted household routines and left people struggling to cope with the extreme heat.

The problem is not limited to these areas. Residents of Harbanspura, Tajpura and Mughalpura are also reporting prolonged power cuts, while Awan Town, Ichhra, Muslim Town and Gulshan-e-Ravi continue to experience unannounced load shedding.

Similar complaints have emerged from Gulberg, Karim Park, Sanda and the Walled City of Lahore, where residents say electricity interruptions have become a regular part of their daily routine.

With temperatures soaring, citizens say the prolonged outages are making an already difficult situation far worse. Families are struggling to manage routine household activities, while businesses are also facing disruptions due to repeated power cuts.

The electricity crisis triggered growing frustration among residents, who are questioning the continued outages despite the severe weather conditions.

Citizens called on LESCO authorities to immediately end unannounced load shedding, address the supply shortfall and ensure a stable electricity supply across the affected areas.